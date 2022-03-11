M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 14,773 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NIO opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.