M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of First Republic Bank worth $97,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $163.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.89.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.