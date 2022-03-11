M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.66 Million Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $184.00 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

