M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $35.76 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $169.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

