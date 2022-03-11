M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,366 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of DXC Technology worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE DXC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

