M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.67% of Manhattan Associates worth $65,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.09 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.