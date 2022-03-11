M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $185,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $176.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $152.22 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

