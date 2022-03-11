M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 229 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,958,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 129,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

