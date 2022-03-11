M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 693,391 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 693,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after buying an additional 646,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,753 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

NYSE:ABT opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.69. The company has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

