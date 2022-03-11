M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200,658 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $72,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Union Pacific by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $259.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

