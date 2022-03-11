Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. 58,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,294. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.