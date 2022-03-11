Micromines Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $32,118.62 and $1.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.45 or 0.06627432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,528.86 or 1.00356153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042195 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

