Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 255,816 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,036,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

