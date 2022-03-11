MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $410.36

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $410.36, but opened at $440.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $452.28, with a volume of 4,269 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

