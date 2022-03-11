Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of MPB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $43,613 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

