Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.55 ($0.16), with a volume of 46919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

