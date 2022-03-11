Millennium Management LLC Buys 344,722 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 1,590.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Akoustis Technologies worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

