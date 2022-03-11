Millennium Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,792 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ACV Auctions worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after buying an additional 1,428,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,540,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after buying an additional 907,848 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

ACVA opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.26. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.