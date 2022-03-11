Millennium Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 434.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

CENTA stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

