MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO William Lawrence Phelan Sells 3,268 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $15,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

