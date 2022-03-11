MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse Sells 9,990 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $48,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Frank Iv Hulse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $59,535.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

