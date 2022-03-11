MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 300,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

