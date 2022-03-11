MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.