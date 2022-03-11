MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

QLD stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. 616,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,764,609. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.