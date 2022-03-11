MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.33. The stock had a trading volume of 95,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.76 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

