MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of QQQ traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.09. 3,199,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,050,906. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.92.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
