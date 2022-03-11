Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

