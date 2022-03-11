Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

AVO stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $942.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,446,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.