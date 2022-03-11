Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of MG opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $186.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mistras Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 743,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mistras Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 452,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,859 shares in the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.