MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,664,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,314 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIXT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 8,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,856. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

