Mizuho Cuts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $272.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $315.00 to $272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $227.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $176.40 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 156.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.