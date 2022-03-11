Mizuho Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $305.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.72.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

