Mizuho Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $305.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.72.
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.85.
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)
Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.
