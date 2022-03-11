MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $978.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in MoneyGram International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its position in MoneyGram International by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 418,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

