MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGI. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.93 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.33.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 1,447,465 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 1,782,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after buying an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

