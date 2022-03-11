MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $263-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.59 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $338.51 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $505.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MongoDB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

