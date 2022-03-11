Monument Capital Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,157. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.