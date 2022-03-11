Monument Capital Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,157. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15.

