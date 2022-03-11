Monument Capital Management Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 80,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,292. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

