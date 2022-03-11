Monument Capital Management Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYCB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 80,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,292. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.