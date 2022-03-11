Monument Capital Management Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,723,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,199,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. 1,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,145. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

