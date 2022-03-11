Monument Capital Management Sells 1,471 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,072. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

