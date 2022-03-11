Monument Capital Management Sells 470 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,827,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7,800.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

UPS opened at $208.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.