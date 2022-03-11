Monument Capital Management Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $214.88. 26,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.64 and its 200 day moving average is $231.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

