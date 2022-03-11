Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.26% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.