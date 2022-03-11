Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

