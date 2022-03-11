Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

