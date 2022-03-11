Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $70,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.90% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,539,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $164.86 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

