Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

