Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $86,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.11% of Timken at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 3,294.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $61.68 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

