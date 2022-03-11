Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,703 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,830,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 139,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $337,000.

KWEB stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

