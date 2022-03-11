Morgan Stanley Acquires 19,238 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of GATX worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,360 shares of company stock worth $7,089,461. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

GATX Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.