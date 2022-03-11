Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.20% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $26.47 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

